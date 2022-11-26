FC Barcelona congratulate Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt on birth of their daughter Raha

The Spanish football club, FC Barcelona, took to Twitter on Friday to congratulate the Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the birth of their daughter, saying “A new Barca fan is born”.The official Twitter handle of the Spanish giants, who are one of the most prominent football clubs in the world, shared a photograph posted by Alia on her Instagram, and wrote, “Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barca fan is born. We can't wait to meet you all in Barcelona.”

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl on November 6. On Thursday, Alia shared a picture on her Instagram handle, which showed the couple in the foreground holding the baby with a picture of a small jersey and shorts, in the famous Barcelona's official maroon and blue colours, adorning the wall. With the name ‘Raha’ written on the jersey, Alia and Ranbir also announced the name of their daughter.

Alia, in her post, said that the name Raha means ‘divine path’ and was suggested by her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. She added in the caption, “And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

According to reports, Ranbir is a known Barcelona FC fan and has expressed his admiration and support for the club many times. He also has shared his photos in Barcelona attire on many occasions. Sources added that in 2011, the actor met the famous football player Lionel Messi in Barcelona. The club also gifted Ranbir an official jersey with Messi’s signature on it, a few years ago.