Alia Bhatt names her baby girl Raha; little one gets a special gift from dad Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl on November 06, 2022. While Ranbir does not own an Instagram account, post the birth of her daughter Alia has been partly active online. However, she was refraining from sharing any information regarding her first child. Today, she shared the first click with her little one and it also features Ranbir Kapoor. Alongside, Alia revealed the name of her child.

Alia and Ranbir have named their daughter Raha. The name was selected by her grandmother Neetu Kapoor and in her caption, Alia has written the multiple meanings of Raha.

The caption reads, "the name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss."

Also Read: New mom Alia Bhatt looks fresh and dewy in this no-makeup picture

Alia further wrote, "And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun." Take a look at the post here:

In the back of the photo shared, we see a football jersey with Raha printed atop. Given that Ranbir Kapoor is a big-time FC Barcelona fan, it is safe to assume that the gift was from him. How cute is that?

Post Raha's birth, Alia has been keeping away from work. She wrapped up her work commitments prior to her maternity leave. She was last seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with hubby Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Dear young women, Alia Bhatt has some advice to help you overcome your 'obsession with body and weight'

The fantasy action adventure became one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2022.