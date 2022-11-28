Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif share two chic ways to style ice blue this wedding season

The wedding fervour is in the air and we are sure you are hopping from one store to another in search of the perfect outfit. While you can check out designer trousseaus for lehengas, traditional jewellery, and even glamourous cocktail pieces, here are some suggestions for you to get some clarity on the shades you could opt for in the upcoming wedding weeks.

Many colour palettes are trending at the moment on social media and otherwise. However, the ice blue palette is one that even celebrities have approved and we don't see a reason why you should not go for this shade.

At a recent event in Mumbai, we spotted Sonam Kapoor in a glamourous ice-blue kaftan dress by Taller Marmo. Earlier today, Katrina Kaif shared a couple of photos on Instagram dressed in a stunning ice-blue sari by designer Manish Malhotra. One thing is clear, ice-blue is the colour of the B-town this season and it is certainly worth exploring.

Speaking of Sonam's outfit, the actress attended Karan Johar's dinner party looking like a million bucks earlier this week. She rounded her fringe dress look with René Caovilla sandals and crimson lips, making her ensemble perfect for a cocktail party. For her hair, Sonam opted for a messy bun with tendrils framing her face.

See her photos here:

As for Katrina Kaif, she picked a sequined sari from Manish Malhotra's couture and styled it with a halter sleeves velvet blouse. She completed the look with dangling earrings and a cuff bangle. Unlike Sonam and her soft-skinned makeup look, Katrina opted for shades of pink for her eyes, lips and cheeks. Celebrity stylist Amit Thakur topped off her wedding OOTD with salon-ready beach waves.

Check it out here:

Sonam's outfit is perfect for a reception or a cocktail party. It is equal parts chic and classy. Plus, the flowy hem makes for an epic night of dancing. Katrina's outfit, on the other hand, will be an ideal pick for the main wedding day or an engagement party in the evening.

