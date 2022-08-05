Sonam Kapoor shares pictures of her swollen feet saying, ‘Pregnancy not pretty sometimes’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of her swollen feet during the pregnancy. She captioned the story, “Pregnancy is not pretty sometimes.”

Earlier, in an interview, the actress had opened up about her pregnancy, saying, “It's been tough —nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is.”

Also read: Inside Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja’s baby shower in London

Sonam added in the interview, “No one warns about you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed (sic).”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stuns in an Emilia Wickstead Coat as she attends London Fashion Week

Anand and Sonam tied the knot in May 2018. The actress announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post in March 2022. The picture featured Sonam with her head on her husband's lap, holding her baby bump.

“Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you (sic),” the actress captioned the post.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2020 film AK vs AK, which starred her father, Anil Kapoor along with Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap. According to sources, she will next appear in a crime-thriller titled Blind. The film, which will be directed by Shome Makhija, is also said to star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles along with Sonam.