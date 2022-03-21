Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting a baby!

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has announced that she and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child!

Taking to Instagram, Sonam made the announcement with a few pictures in which she is seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with her husband.

She added that the baby will arrive in the fall this year. She wrote in the caption, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you (sic)." Sonam added the hashtags: #everydayphenomenal and #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

Take a look at the post here:

Celebrities and fans wished the couple after hearing about their big news. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both. Can’t wait for the babies to play (sic).” Actress Dia Mirza said, “Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you (sic).”

Sonam Kapoor, who is the daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, tied the knot with Anand in 2018.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress also had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which premiered on Netflix in 2020.