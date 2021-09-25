Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stuns in an Emilia Wickstead Coat as she attends London Fashion Week

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is known for her interesting fashion choices that never fail to make a statement. Recently, the actress stepped out to attend London Fashion Week in a Fall-ready look comprising an Emilia Wickstead trench coat and a white slip dress from The Row. The plaid trench coat paired with the floor-length silk dress was made heads turn.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wearing Emilia Wickstead Coat and white slip dress from The Row

The coat had an oversized collar, a self-tie-belt and lapel detailing with flared sleeves. The silk slip dress from sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olson’s fashion house, The Row, looked simple yet elegant.

The Neerja actress chose to accessorise the look with Bottega Veneta dark sunglasses and a tan-brown Celine clutch bag. She wore a pair of gold hoops and kept her middle-parted hair straight and loose. She went minimal with makeup and rounded off the look with nude lipstick.

Sonam, recently came to India to attend sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding which took place on August 14 at their residence in Mumbai. The actress’s last Bollywood outing was The Zoya Factor (2019) and later made a cameo appearance in the Anil Kapoor- and Anurag Kashyap-starrer AK vs AK, which was released on Netflix last year.

Sonam will next be seen in Blind, a crime-thriller, for which she shot in Glasgow, Scotland as the first lockdown was lifted this year.