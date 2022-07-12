Anil Kapoor to throw a grand bohemian-themed baby shower for Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his wife, Sunita Kapoor are going to host a grand baby shower for their daughter, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is currently pregnant with her first child. According to sources, the event will take place at Sonam’s aunt's bungalow, Rockdale in Bandra, the same location where she had tied the knot.

Reports state that Sonam is due to give birth to the child this fall and has moved back to her parent's house as the date inches closer. Sources added that the actress' family is very excited about the child and is planning to throw a big bohemian-themed party on July 17, 2022.

Media sources said that the Aisha actress is having a good time during her pregnancy. She has been spotted going to maternity photoshoots and shopping with her sister. Anand Ahuja and Sonam had a private baby shower in London in June 2022.

Anand and Sonam tied the knot in May 2018. The actress announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post in March 2022. The picture featured Sonam with her head on her husband's lap, holding her baby bump.

“Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you (sic),” she wrote along with the post.

In a recent interview, Sonam talked about the challenges of pregnancy.

"No one warns about you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed (sic),” the actress was quoted as saying.

