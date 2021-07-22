Sonam Kapoor puts an end to pregnancy rumours with a sassy 'periods' post on Instagram

Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor returned to India from London after a year with her husband Anand Ahuja. She received a grand reception at the airport by her father Anil Kapoor and she was spotted wearing a red floral gown. Immediately fans started assuming that she was pregnant. The Neerja star put an end to these rumours with an Instagram story about her periods.

Last night the actress shared a post and wrote: “Hot water bottle and ginger tea for the first day of my period…” With this statement, she silenced all the rumours for once and for all.

See the post here:

Sonam's story on Instagram

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 and the former has been seen spending half her days in London and the other half in India for work. But due to the lockdown, the 36-year old couldn't visit Mumbai since 2020. She was last seen in the 2019 romantic comedy, The Zoya Factor.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in Blind, a crime-thriller directed by Shome Makhija. The movie is bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W. The ensemble cast also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. Blind a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name and the plot centers around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.