Reports: Actress Priyamani's marriage to Mustafa Raj is invalid, alleges his first wife

Actress Priyamani who was last seen in The Family Man 2, is back in the headlines regarding her marriage. The actress got married to Mustafa Raj in 2017.

According to media reports, this is Mustafa's second marriage. Allegedly Mustafa was married before to a lady named Ayesha, and he has two children from the first marriage. Ayesha has filed a case of Domestic Violence against Mustafa, according to media reports.

Other media reports also quoted Ayesha who allegedly said, "Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani's marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor." When Mustafa was contacted, he is reported to have said, "The charges against me are false. I am paying the children's maintenance to Ayesha, she is simply trying to extort money from me." It is reported that Mustafa had separated from Ayesha in 2013, so he is questioning what took her so long to rake up the issue. But in her defense, Ayesha has allegedly said, "As a mother of two children, what can you do? One tries to sort it out amicably but only when it doesn’t work out, some steps need to be taken because you don’t want to lose out on time which he has been using against me now."

However, so far, there have been no comments from Priyamani. The National Award winning actress was highly appreciated for her performance in The Family Man series, but has also been at the receiving end of hate and trolls for her role.