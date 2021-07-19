Farhan Akhtar’s dramatic physical transformation for Toofaan will leave you amazed!

Farhan Akhtar, who is currently receiving rave reviews for his performance in the sports drama Toofaan, took to Instagram on Monday to share a comparison of the numerous changes he underwent physically to achieve the right look for a street boxer.

Farhan posted a collage of three pictures, two of which show him having a six-pack, while the third was a chubbier version of him with a round belly. Farhan also shared his weight during each phase of the transformation, and it appeared as though the actor had initially weighed 69 kgs, and increased it to 85 kgs, and then reduced it again to 76 kgs. Farhan gave credit for these incredible changes to his trainers Samir Jaura, Drew Neal and Anand Kumar.

He wrote, “The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan. What a ride. 18 months of relentless work but worth every drop of sweat, every sore muscle and every pound gained and lost. The stars behind the scenes - @samir_jaura @drewnealpt @anand.physio (sic).”

Seeing the post, Farhan’s friend and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star, actor Hrithik Roshan expressed disbelief and commented, “Man! 69 to 85?! That’s insane (sic).”

Farhan Akhtar plays the role of boxer Ajju Bhai (Aziz Ali) in Toofaan.

Praises poured in for him and the team following the release of the movie. Katrina Kaif wrote, “Loved the film, Congratulations Team!” while Karan Johar said, “Powerful performances by the superb @faroutakhtar The absolutely lovely @mrunalthakur @pareshrawal1955! #Toofan packs a solid punch! Congratulations to team @excelmovies @ritesh_sid and @romppictures watch it asap on @primevideoin.”

Calling the film a “punching tutorial for all the action aficionados,” Vidyut Jammwal wrote on Twitter, “#Toofaan is a Punching Tutorial for all the action aficionados with a strong emotional cord @RakeyshOmMehra @FarOutAkhtar @mrunal0801 and all the stars of this fabulous film (sic).”

Shah Rukh Khan too appreciated the work of the team and wrote, “Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801@hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan (sic).”