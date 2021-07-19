Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shoot a teaser in Dehradun for their production debut ‘Girls Will Be Girls’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal at Dehradun for the teaser of Girls Will Be Girls

Richa Chadha and her partner, actor Ali Fazal were spotted in Dehradun last weekend shooting a teaser for their first production venture, Girls Will Be Girls.

The two of them shot the teaser with their production partners Sanjay Gulati from Crawling Angel Films and Claire Chassagne from the French banner Dolce Vita Film.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls will allegedly challenge taboos about sexuality. The story is set in a boarding school in a small town in the Himalayas, and talks about Mira’s (a teenager’s) relationship with her mother.

The script of Girls Will Be Girls is reportedly the only Indian script submitted for the Berlinale Script Station 2021, according to the makers. The Berlinale Talents is an annual summit that selects 10 projects from around the world every year to enhance and deepen the submitted stories by working on them with well-acclaimed script consultants.

Reports said Girls Will Be Girls is also the only Indian project at the Jerusalem Script Lab this year, and will be presented formally at the Jerusalem Film Festival, which is expected to take place in August 2021.

The teaser will also reportedly be submitted at a script lab in August and is up for a grant.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced the launch of their own production house, Pushing Buttons Studios in March 2021.

On the acting front, Richa and Ali will share screen space next in Fukrey 3.