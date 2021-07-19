Esha Deol Takthtiani unveils first look of maiden production, Ek Duaa

Esha Deol Takhtiani took to Twitter this morning to unveil the first look of her film, Ek Duaa. The OTT venture sees Deol turning producer for the first time with the film being released under the banner Bharat Esha Films (BEF).



Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee (who has earlier directed Deol in the film Cakewalk), the film is set to release on July 26 on Voot Select. Though details about the film's plot have been kept under wraps, Ek Duaa stars Esha as the main lead.

The poster for Esha Deol Takhtiani-starrer Ek Duaa

"I wanted to do a film that not just entertains but also informs and inspires change. When I heard the concept of Ek Duaa, it truly touched me, and more so as a mother of two girls. So, I decided to extend my association with it as a producer rather than just being an actor. It is heartening to see how the number of women behind the scenes has increased not just in the count but also in visibility in the industry, and I am happy to join the bandwagon," said Esha, who is looking forward to taking on more projects

Esha had announced earlier this month that she is turning producer with BEF, a company that she owns with her husband Bharat Takhtiani. "When I was approached with Ek Duaa as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat & me to start another innings as partners," Esha had shared on Instagram recently.