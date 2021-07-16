Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor on Surekha Sikri: 'It was always difficult to match her energy levels'

Although Surekha Sikri was a veteran actress who had worked across theatre, television and films for around 40 years, she gained immense popularity with the television show, Balika Vadhu. Actress Avika Gor, who played young Anandi, worked closely with Surekha, who played Dadisa (grandmother), for several years.

Taking to social media to pay her respect to the veteran actress who passed away on Friday due to a cardiac arrest, Avika wrote, "I have some amazing memories with Surekha ji. Apart from being an incredible actress she was a beautiful human. It was always difficult to match her energy levels during the scenes but she made sure I was comfortable every time I was around her & that taught me to be grounded. I have always wanted to be like her.. hardworking.. grounded.. kind (sic)."







"What can I say about Surekha ji, who showed us the way, who showed us how it's done, with so much grace and elan. She has been an inspiration to people like me who have aspired to be like her in every possible way. Her love and warmth is unmatched and there will never be another like her," she told IANS, adding that she is very lucky to have worked with her.

Talking about how Surekha was on sets, Avika recalled: "On sets she never made me feel that I was working with such an experienced person and I should behave in a certain way. She helped me grow. I learnt from her that everyday every character needs 100 per cent of you."



A veteran of Hindi theatre, Surekha made her debut with the 1978 political drama film, Kissa Kursi Ka, and went on to play supporting roles in numerous Hindi and Malayalam films, as well as television shows. For Balika Vadhu, In recent years, two projects brought her immense accolades - television show Balika Vadhu and film Badhaai Ho. While the former got her two Indian Telly Awards (Best Actress in a Negative Role in 2008 and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2011), the latter brought home three awards: the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress.



