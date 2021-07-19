Bridgerton halts filming indefinitely post second Covid-positive test in a week

Netflix has halted the shoot of Bridgerton’s second season for the second time in a week after another person tested Covid positive on the set. The Regency-era drama had halted its production for 24 hours last Thursday after a crew member had tested positive, but this time filming for the show has stopped indefinitely.

Though Netflix or Shondaland producers are yet to comment on the situation and are reportedly working on a timeline for a safe return, the indefinite hiatus has led to speculation that it’s a cast member who has contracted the virus. It has been reported that Netflix carries out regular, isolated rounds of testing on its sets but since Bridgerton is being filmed in the UK, the situation is more vulnerable due to the surge in cases involving the Delta variant of the Coronavirus.

The person who contacted Covid is reportedly in isolation at the moment, and it is unclear as to when or how the show will commence filming.



Bridgerton began its newest phase of filming this May with Phoebe Dynevor resuming her role as Daphne Bridgerton. The series recently raked in 12 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series and one for Outstanding Period Costumes. Rege-Jean Page, who played the role of the main man Simon Basset, was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, his first-ever Emmy nod. However, Page will not resume the role on the show’s newest season.