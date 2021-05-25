Richa Chadha has come up with the idea for this page to spread positivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the constant feed of negative, fear-inducing news about COVID-19 which has now become the “new normal”, actress Richa Chadha has opened a new page on Instagram called ‘The Kindry’ in an attempt to spread positivity and recognize the hard and brave work done by all COVID-19 warriors, volunteers, and common people during these trying times.

The page will be handled by Richa and Krishan Jagota, who is the designer and co-founder of The Kindry and is also a community head at Fluid.

Check out the page here:

The objective of this page is to create a community of everyday heroes and celebrate them by sharing their stories positively. The Kindry will host various live sessions, chats, and interactions with these everyday heroes, as well as influencers and other notable persons who have volunteered for the cause and welfare of humanity. The Kindry also aims to take a step towards incentivising and celebrating the kindness of common people.

Richa says, “With ‘The Kindry’, I intend to help find relief in a pent-up nation of people. By amplifying stories of courage and selflessness and celebrating unsung heroes via social media lives, interviews, etc. on the page, I believe we can create a community of empathetic people who are also willing to share stories and help each other. Through this page, we’d also look at crowdfunding partnerships to possibly provide aid and encouragement to heroes. Apart from this, we’d even like to create content - short films, feature films, songs, podcasts - that inspire empathy not just to Indians but to the whole world. Over time, I hope this will build a society where people are encouraged to be kinder to one another.”