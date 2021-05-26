Shruti Haasan was in the news all of Tuesday, when some media reports quoted her saying that she was "glad" her parents were divorced.



However, the actress took to Instagram stories and posted, "No, that's not what I said - it's sad how words are misinterpreted added or removed as covenient to make a headline . Sad. (sic)."

According to media reports, Shruti Haasan gave an interview in which she allegedly said, "I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should be forced to get along for some reason." However, the actress added that both Kamal and Sarika, "continue to be wonderful parents." The actress also revealed she is close to her father and further added, "My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. They are both uniquely wonderful and beautiful people. They were not that beautiful together anymore. That does not take away their individual beauty as human beings. When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple, they were happier apart than they were together." Kamal Haasan and Sarika tied the knot in 1988 and parted ways in 2004. Apart from Shruti, the couple are also parents to actress Akshara Haasan.

Shruti will next be seen in Salaar as the lead opposite Prabhas, and has been signed up for an Amazon Prime web series that is inspired by author Ravi Subramanian’s best seller, The Bestseller She Wrote. Interestingly, 2021 also marks a decade of being in the industry for Shruti.