Wishes have been pouring in from fans and the film fraternity for actor-singer Shruti Haasan, who turned 35 today.

Celebrities who wished the actor for her birthday included Tamanna Bhatia and Aishwarya Rajesh.

The actor-singer shared stories on Instagram of her birthday celebrations with her friends.

Karan Kanchan, one of her friends, shared a video from the party where Shruti is seen breaking open a piñata cake with a hammer that was filled with sweets. He also shared a video of Shruti playing the piano.

Another friend, author Vivaan Shah, shared a snippet from the cake-cutting ceremony and said, “Thou art a rockstar, Shruti Akka!!! The punk rock poet laureate of actresses and singers! A true hero of mine!!!”

Meanwhile, doodle artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika, who was present at the party, shared a photo in which Shruti had wrapped her arms around him. Media sources speculated that the duo was currently dating.

However, in a recent interview, Shruti Haasan refused to talk about her relationship, saying she had once done that and it hadn’t turned out well for her. The actor said she wanted to avoid speculations this time.

One other among the numerous wishers was Shruti’s friend, Brian Lam, who said, “Wishing you the happiest birthday, my darling @shrutzhaasan and s*** talk BFF! I am so thankful for you and our friendship. I love you and miss you so very much. I am so proud of you. Wishing you another amazing trip around the (Sun).”

Director Nag Ashwin, who is currently working on Pitta Kathalu starring Shruti Haasan, also shared a video of the actor playing the piano.

Shruti too took to Instagram to express gratitude and said, “Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey ...ive grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity — I want to take a second to say a giant THANKYOU to my virtual family for making my birthday so special..Thankyou for all your wishes I feel so loved.”

See the post here.