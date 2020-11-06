Style File with the diva

Shruti loves fashion, is a beauty product enthusiast and is not shy of showing it on social media! She reveals her fashion go-tos, the colour she always turns to and why she does her own make-up on film sets.

What’s your quintessential style?

I love mixing pieces, mixing aesthetics as much as I like designer outfits. Invariably I always return back to wearing black. Whenever I think about something new to shop, it’s basically what new black clothing to shop for!

Who’s your favourite designer?

My all-time favourite designer has to be Alexander McQueen and those who haven’t watched the documentary should, because he was such a visionary. Honestly, with the advent of social media, there is so much inspiration. I have a whole folder in my Instagram on fashion looks which I find while scrolling through my social media. My style inspiration keeps changing! However, I have always loved how supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri carries herself.

Your Instagram suggests you love testing new products ...

I am absolutely obsessed! For most of my movies I do my own make-up and I carry my own products. It started out by wanting to use products that do not cause allergy, then I started exploring more with make-up. I work with some amazing make-up artists and I have learnt a lot. It's so important for a woman to control how she looks.

What’s your skincare regimen like?

I have oily skin and I am prone to acne. I love a tea tree-based cleanser! The right moisturiser is so important. Hydrating, moisturising and good cleansing is my nighttime routine. I use a good moisturiser, a good eye pack cream and a good sunscreen during the day.

