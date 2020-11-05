Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday made a nostalgic post on Instagram to celebrate 20th anniversary of her Miss World pageant 2000 win, and her subsequent entry into the 'magical world' of cinema.

The global star shared a video collage of clips from her early films and her Miss World pageant win. In her post, Priyanka mentioned her Tamil debut film Thamizhan, and first Hindi films, The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy and Andaaz, both of which released in 2003.

"Back to where it all started #20in2020. Seems like another lifetime now... back when it all started and I fell in love with the movies. Being in Indian movies was like entering a magical world.. I went in blind, with no idea what to expect and no formal training. It's been a rollercoaster ride of challenges and milestones with so much I've learned since and so many incredible people I met along the way. I'd like to thank everyone who took a chance on me at the beginning. These 3 movies set me up on a trajectory I would never have expected," the actress captioned the post.



"Can't agree more lala paaji #LaraDuttaBhupathi... We were such kaccha papads (novices)! Thank you for your beautiful words... you are as gracious and kind as the first day we met," she wrote in a special mention to Lara, her co-star in Andaaz.



