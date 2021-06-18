Hrithik Roshan and Priety Zinta starrer Lakshya completes 17 years today. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film was set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. The film received critical acclaim, and is considered one of the best war films in Indian cinema.

Farhan shared his inspiration for the film and expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for their help during the shoot of the film. He also mentioned that Lakshya has always been more than just a film to him.

“Forever grateful to the Indian army for supporting us and to the incredibly dedicated & tenacious cast & crew who collaborated on this life experience .. I won’t call it a film, because it’s always been more than that. Lakshya. 17 years.(sic).”

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is all set to hit the screen as an actor with his upcoming film Toofaan. The film is set for a digital release on July 16, on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the video here.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz. The film marks the second collaboration between Farhan and Mehra. The two had earlier worked together in the 2013 release Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

In addition, Farhan Akhtar’s production company Excel Entertainment co-owned by Ritesh Sidhwani recently announced to produce a documentary on film writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Actor Salman Khan and Tiger Baby Films owned by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagdi have also collaborated for the project. Titled Angry Young Men, the documentary will be directed by Namrata Rao, editor of films like Jab Tak Hain Jaan and Fan.