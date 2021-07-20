Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra three years ago today! Look at how the couple celebrated their engagement anniversary

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas wished each other with adorable pictures and messages on Instagram on Tuesday to mark three years since Nick proposed to the actress.

Three years ago, on this day, the singer had proposed for marriage to Priyanka, who said yes. Posting a throwback picture of the two of them having dinner on what appeared to be a yacht in the middle of the ocean, Nick wrote, “3 years ago today (sic),” with a ring and heart emojis. In the photo, Priyanka is also seen wearing a diamond ring.

Priyanka Chopra too shared a picture of the duo with interlocked fingers, where her ring was visible. The actress wrote, “My everything... 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you (sic).”

Priyanka and Nick met at the Met Gala 2017, in which they represented designer Ralph Lauren.

The couple then went ahead with a whirlwind romance and plans for marriage soon after. In fact, reports noted that Nick had shut down an entire Tiffany’s store in New York to choose the ring for Priyanka.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 39, wishes from celebrities pour in on the actress’ birthday

Nick reportedly proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while the two of them were vacationing, and the couple got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Priyanka, who celebrated her birthday this year at London away from Nick, thanked everyone on Instagram for the wishes she had received on social media. She shared a series of photos from her simple birthday celebrations and wrote, “Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here (sic).”

She also thanked her friends, writer Cavanaugh James, photographer and artist Divya Akhouri, and Tia Bowen for being her “birthday weekend buddies.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger. She has several upcoming projects in her kitty. She is currently shooting for Citadel, a spy-thriller exective-produced by the Russo brothers, known for directorial works like Avengers: Endgame.

Priyanka will also be seen in The Matrix 4, Text for You, a reality show with Nick Jonas, and a romcom with Mindy Kaling.