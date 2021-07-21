In 2019 Poonam Pandey had filed a case against Raj Kundra, here's why

According to media reports, Poonam Pandey had filed a complaint in 2019 accusing Raj Kundra and his associates from Armsprime Media of illegally using her videos after their contract with her ended

Even as businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, has been sent to police custody till July 23 for allegedly running a porn film racket, this is not the first time that such allegations have been made against him. Two years ago, in 2019, actress and model Poonam Pandey had reportedly filed a complaint against Kundra.

According to media reports, in her complaint against Kundra and his associates from Armsprime Media, Poonam had said that they were illegally using her videos, even after their contract with her ended.



Poonam had also alleged that following the disagreement, her number and some pictures were leaked by them, which resulted in her receiving derogatory calls.



Also read | Raj Kundra: From betting to bitcoin, a look at his six big controversies



Mumbai Police had arrested Raj Kundra late on Monday night. In a statement made to the media, the Commissioner of Police said, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. Investigation is in progress."

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police shared that Raj Kundra and his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi are the alleged masterminds of an international porn films racket perpetrated through their content production companies based in India and the United Kingdom.