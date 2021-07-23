Untung's latest loungewear is targeted at the work-from-home young crowd

A contemporary womenswear brand with an Indian soul, Untung is loved for its minimal designs, clean cuts and extremely versatile outfits. Their latest loungewear too is a perfect confluence of ethnic and western design sensibilities. “With people mostly staying home, we wanted to offer something that wasn't just aesthetically pleasing but also super comfortable,” tells Prakhar Gupta, the founder designer of Untung.

Crafted with the softest organic cotton, the range consists of PJ sets, shorts set, nightdresses and kaftans. “With fewer opportunities to go out, our wardrobes are undergoing a major overhaul. Customer preferences are now inclined towards easy-to-wear and easy-to-maintain clothing. Casuals are the new fad,” feels Prakhar.

Breathable two-piece nightsuit

When it comes to women's fashion, the designer feels that comfort fits are totally in with oversized tunics and kurtas, co-ord sets and layered dresses being some of the trends that are picking up besides contemporary versions of the tie and dye art. “We are planning to add more suit sets, co-ord sets and casual dresses to our product line. A festive collection is also in the works, which will be launched around Diwali. We are also working on an experimental denim capsule line which we intend to redefine how customers view denim currently. Bomber jackets and casual coats will also hit the shelves in the latter part of the year,” informs Gupta.

Gupta feels that the pandemic has opened up a window of opportunities for indigenous brands and with customers shifting from offline to online has further provided a level playing field to small indigenous brands. “People spending more time at home on the laptop and mobile screens has also helped indigenous brands get more visibility and reach out to wider audiences,” he adds.

Oversized cotton sleeping set

Recently the label switched to biodegradable bamboo packaging and aims at completely eradicating the need for single-use plastic by this year-end. “Even though the costs involved in working towards becoming a sustainable business are quite high especially for small businesses like us, these practices form an integral part of our growth roadmap,” says Gupta.

Price on request. On untung.in