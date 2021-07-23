From Shriya Som to Nupur Kanoi, Pandora is set to showcase high-end designer outfits in Hyderabad

Come the weekend, and the fashion-forward Hyderabadis are gearing up for couture exhibitions. The lockdown restrictions have been eased and people are ready to step out once again, hence the pop-ups are back. Pandora, curated by city-based Ishanee Goyal and Aarti Gupta is one of the first showcases on the calendar.

From pret to haute couture and accessories to elaborate bridal ensembles, the exhibition promises several things to look out for.

Ishanee Goyal and Aarti Gupta



The two-day exhibition starting today has a mixed bag of designers with some prominent names from across the country. “We are working with a lot of designers for the first time. And we are excited to check out what Payal Singhal, New Delhi-based designer Ridhi Mehra, and Son Of A Noble (SNOB) among others are showcasing,” says Aarti, adding that this is the first time they are delving into menswear at Pandora with SNOB. The menswear label by fashion entrepreneur Mani Shanker Singh, is a rather unique mix of flamboyance and minimalism, their Freddy and Tesla Kurtas in white are a few

examples.

Madhuri Dixit Nene in Nupur Kanoi



One of the other labels that are worth checking out is Kaveri by Chennai-based designer Kaveri Lalchand. Her size-inclusive ensembles are crafted with intricate embroidery and laser-cut floral elements. Also, visitors might want to take a look at outfits by Kolkata-based designer Nupur Kanoi who has dressed the likes of Bollywood A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Some of the homegrown labels one can look out for are Shriya Som by designer Shriya Bhupal and Divya Reddy. The former is known for her dreamy couture in corals and pinks with floral details and graceful ruffles. The latter specialises in runway-worthy ensembles rich in layered embellishments. This will be the fourth edition of the showcase. The exhibition is coming back to the city for the first time after the second wave of the pandemic. Hence, the curators state that safety precautions are a must. “Masks are mandatory and the hall where it’s being held will be sanitised every two hours and visitors are advised to carry their own sanitisers too,” shares Aarti.



On July 24, at Taj Deccan. Rs 2,000 upwards for ensembles. Entry free.

— Paulami Sen

