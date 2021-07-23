From Achija jacket worn by Taapsee Pannu to kaftans, label Kiaayo brings its outfits to Hyderabad

A photograph of actress Taapsee Pannu walking down the streets of Moscow was doing the rounds on social media recently. Her chic street style apart, people were quite intrigued by the jacket. We soon found out that it is from an artisan-friendly label with its roots in Kutch, Gujarat — Kiaayo.

Artisans work on the Achija jacket



The label happens to be in the city for a pop-up today and tomorrow. “We are displaying the Achija Jacket for the first time in Hyderabad,” shares Kutch-based Jyoti Fafal, the director of design. The team that helms the label is led by Radha Sharma. Kiaayo derives its name from a Kutchi phrase that translates to ‘how are you’ in English.

Aura Kaftan in Kala cotton

The richly textured jacket has five different kinds of embroidery — crafts that are found in their region. We learn that the Achija jacket takes around four months to make and five artisans from the village work on it.

This wardrobe classic apart, they are all set to showcase Bandhani or tie-and-dye kaftans in around 20 colours. We are told that they launched this new collection with Hyderabad in mind. One can expect to shop for these kaftans in gajji and modal silk. Some of the other things to look forward to are their Aura Handwoven kaftans in kala cotton.

Another kaftan from Kiaayo

We learn that the label was started in October last year after the team members realised that several artisans from the region were without pay and work after the pandemic. Hence, they were almost on the verge of giving up on their craft. “Now, the label works with several women artisans from Kutch. We want to keep their design techniques and embroidery traditions alive,” shares Jyoti.

Traditional techniques apart, Hyderabadis who stop by their pop-up can check out their outfits made from naturally-dyed handwoven fabric.

Rs 2,000 upwards.

Rs 24,000 for the Achija Jacket.

At Sutra Exhibition. Today and tomorrow at Taj Krishna.

