Since we have been spending quite a lot of time at home, working from home, attending events on Zoom from home, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to add a few luxe kaftans to your wardrobe. After all, if fashion statements created in 2020 by Kareena Kapoor Khan or even Cindy Crawford are anything to go by, kaftans are certainly here to stay. You might decide to don one for your virtual New Year’s Eve bash as well! It’s cosy and stylish and a great sartorial bet for sure. Take your pick:





Luxe choice

First up, is this beautiful Designer Ananya Jain’s label The Boozy Button. Her kaftans are light yet luxe and we quite like this number in yellow.”It is curated in silk slub. Kaftans from this collection almost feel like butter on your skin. The prints are vibrant and full of depth. Their touch, feel and ultra style keeps up with the winter laziness,” informs Ananya. Priced at Rs 3,485.





Bud & Tulip



Handcrafted Haute

The gorgeous Fuschia number from Bud & Tulip would be a stunning choice for an online

Meet-up as well! The colour will make you stand out. What also grabs our attention is the beautiful embroidered texture on silk. The brand with its roots in Jaipur, helmed by Vijayta M Ratusaria has a repertoire of size-inclusive kaftans that one can choose from as well. Priced at Rs 10, 000.







The Kaftan Company

Quirky vibe

Hyderabad-based The Kaftan Company has some stylish kaftans, that are so youthful and quirky that it is bound to be a conversation starter. Their Papaya Fruit Printed Satin Knee Length Kaftan, in poly satin feels glamorous and comfortable enough for your online year-end sojourn. Priced ar ₹ 2,499

The Saffron Saga

The classic route

If you prefer a kaftan that's more on the classic side crafted from, natural dye hand block print, you can opt for this Mid Length Kaftan In Modal Silk from The Saffron Saga. This festive wear is understated yet quite glamorous. Priced at Rs 2,500.