Designer Ananya Jain might be in her early twenties but she already has over six years of experience in the world of fashion. Hence, it was a natural progression for her, to start her label which she did recently. Talking about what led to that, she says, “I had so many ideas in my mind which were dying to take shape.” Her label - somewhat amusingly known as The Boozy Button - debuted her loungewear collection, Floral Summer Affair.

Ananya Jain

She is quick to mention that even though summers might be on the wane, kaftan season is forever. Her brother, Apoorv Jain, happens to be the director of the label and is a graduate from the London College of Fashion. Fashion for Ananya was also an inheritance of sorts as she shares that her family runs a fashion business for a while, and she has been a part of it for a while now, learning the ropes before she started on her own. Ananya acquired a degree in Fashion Media Communication Honours from Nottingham Trent University and continued to study Fashion Design and Development at the Manchester Metropolitan University. “This exposure of fashion during my university days gave me a fresh perspective and creative knowledge in the field which became my springboard,” says the 23-year-old.

Comfortable fits

“The Boozy Button talks to the next door girl who binges on couture with her kebabs,” she Ananya, while describing the vision of her brand to us. We think we can get on board with that idea. “The lockdown 2020, got me introspecting about what could be the next big thing in fashion and that’s where the kaftan idea popped up and I decided to create something that would help people stroll around in a single-piece ensemble all day while indulging in several activities,” says the Delhi girl. Recently, television stars Sandeepa Dhar, Roshni Chopra, Gauri Pradhan were spotted in her creations as well.

Soothing hues

So what sets kaftans apart? The cuts and silhouettes of the loungewear are such that it can be easily dressed up or down depending on if you are home or have to step out. The prints are vibrant and one grows instantly fond of their palette comprising soft violet and aquamarine. They are available in cotton as well as silk- the latter certainly looks more luxurious we think.

Available online.

Rs 1,700 onwards.