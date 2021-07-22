Arbaaz Khan on being trolled after divorce from Malaika Arora: 'Never got affected by comments'

Four years after his divorce, Arbaaz Khan has opened up about enduring trolling post his divorce from Malaika Arora.

Calling them unfair, Arbaaz told an online portal, “I never got affected by comments on my personal life, particularly on my relationship. Of course, I feel they were all unnecessary at the time, quite a few of them, but one had to ignore it and move on."

Arbaaz and Malaika had tied the knot in 1998 and were married for 18 years before they announced their separation in 2016 citing compatibility issues. The couple officially got divorced on 11 May 2017.



The actor-filmmaker added that he isn’t the only one to be at the receiving end of the trolling as the same thing happened with Aamir as well. “Maybe the fans and followers, if they like a certain couple, they'd like to see them together. And it's happened recently with somebody like Aamir, for that matter. It happens. But that does not mean we're bad people. They're just two people who've realised that the reason they were together was to make... The journey had to be wonderful and beautiful together. Sometimes you have different paths, you grow to be different people. You have to let them grow and be happy.”



On the work front, Arbaaz has returned with a new season of his talk show, Pinch. While the first episode featured Salman Khan, the show will also see Ananya Panday and Farah Khan as guests.



