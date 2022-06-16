Inside Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja’s baby shower in London

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is gearing up to be a new mom. The actress who announced her pregnancy earlier this year recently returned from her babymoon in Italy. And most recently, she hosted an intimate baby shower ceremony in London. With very few guests in attendance, Sonam dazzled in a pink maxi dress and paired it with golden earrings.

Leo Kalyan performed at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower

Ever since Sonam announced her pregnancy, she has been making maternity fashion statements. While she recently caught everyone's attention with her maternity shoot in which she wore an off-white satin outfit created by celebrated designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, her baby shower look is also something that’s making people take notice.

Taking to social media, Leo Kalyan, one of the performers at the party, shared beautiful pictures from the fashionista’s baby shower. He sang the song Masakali from Delhi 6, one of Sonam’s most popular movies, at the party. “A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower what is life? (sic),” Leo captioned the post. Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor also shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories that show the floral-themed decor, menu and dessertat the event.

Sonam had announced her pregnancy in March this year with a cute post. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can’t wait to welcome you. (sic).” the couple wrote on the post.