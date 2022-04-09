Sonam Kapoor’s New Delhi residence robbed, valuables worth Rs 2.4 crore stolen

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja’s residence in New Delhi was robbed in February and cash, jewellery and valuables worth Rs 2.4 crore were stolen, Delhi Police confirmed on Saturday.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said that a complaint was lodged two months back, on February 23, regarding theft at the residence of Harish Ahuja, the father-in-law of Sonam Kapoor, at Amrita Shergil Marg in New Delhi.

DCP Guguloth said the complainant had noticed the robbery on February 11, but reported the incident 12 days later on February 23, after which the Delhi Police registered an FIR under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tughlak Road police station and initiated an investigation into the case.

The senior official also said that police teams have been formed to probe the incident. He added that the teams are currently examining the evidence.

In other news, the Bollywood diva and her husband are expecting their first baby, who will arrive in fall 2022. Sonam Kapoor, who is the daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, tied the knot with Anand in 2018.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress also had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which premiered on Netflix in 2020.