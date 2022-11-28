Read Alia Bhatt’s adorable birthday wish for her sister Shaheen Bhatt here

Actress Alia Bhatt has shared the sweetest birthday wish for her sister Shaheen Bhatt on the latter’s birthday today (November 28). Sharing pictures of Shaheen with her from her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor, Alia wrote, “Happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop .. I love you so much that no amount of cute - mushy - sweet sounding words will ever be enough (sic).”

She added, “Okay bye calling you in one hour (sic).”

Take a look at the cute pictures here:

In both pictures, the sisters are seen holding each other and gazing at each other affectionately. Other Bollywood celebrities including designer Manish Malhotra, actress-social activist Dia Mirza, actress Neetu Kapoor, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also took to the comments section of Alia’s post to wish Shaheen on her birthday.

Shaheen shared an emotional post after Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl on November 6. She posted the news on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed.”

Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor also took to Instagram and wished Shaheen a happy birthday. Sharing a selfie with her and Alia, Neetu added in her Stories, “Love n a tight hug (sic).”

Alia recently revealed the name of her and Ranbir’s daughter on social media and explained the meaning behind the name. Announcing that they have named her ‘Raha’, the actress wrote in the caption, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form, means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, in Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, in Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, It also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun (sic).”

On the work front, Alia was last seen with Ranbir in Brahmastra. Her upcoming projects include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh and her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside actress Gal Gadot.