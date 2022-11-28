'Entire lifetime of memories,' Karan Johar digs out Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's photos from Kal Ho Naa Ho days

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Karan Johar, Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of Bollywood's most beloved romantic dramas. Naina, played by Preity Zinta, is living a dull life until she finds Shah Rukh Khan as Aman. The movie has given us countless memories and left many weeping and laughing, sometimes all at once.

Karan Johar today marked the 19th anniversary of the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan-starrer with a special social media post. He took to Instagram to share some unseen clicks from behind the scenes. In one of the photos, we see young Saif and Preity with goofy expressions. We also see Shah Rukh holding the camera and recording a scene with Karan.

Also Read: What Shah Rukh Khan feels about coming back and reuniting with Deepika Padukone after four years

Along with the photos, Karan penned a heartfelt note for KHNH and wrote, "An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that - it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for storytelling and of course - the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film! #19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo (sic)."

Take a look at the post here:

Preity Zinta also shared a post marking the anniversary of the film. She shared a video clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan where he's teaching her how to smile. It is a rather iconic scene from the film where Aman makes Naina realise that she needs to look at the happy things and not take the burden of everything concerning her family.

Also Read: Burj Khalifa lights up on Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday; reads, ‘Happy birthday, Pathaan. We love you’

Speaking of Kal Ho Naa Ho, the film also starred Jaya Bachchan in a pivotal role with Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Paul playing supporting characters. The film was released on November 28, 2003, and collected ₹860.9 million at the box office.