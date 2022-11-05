What Shah Rukh Khan feels about coming back and reuniting with Deepika Padukone after four years

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan answered many questions about his comeback movie Pathaan. In an Ask SRK Twitter chat, the actor discussed his action scenes in the movie, his relationships with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and more. When asked how it feels to make a comeback after a protracted absence, Shah Rukh responded that it was like going home. The last time audiences saw the actor in a substantial part was in the 2018 movie Zero, in which he portrayed a dwarf.

Shah Rukh also saw a fan's tweet: “I had thought of watching Pathaan with my girlfriend but she will be married to someone else.” The actor answered, “The film will look good even when watched alone." Speaking once more about working with Deepika Padukone, he stated that in addition to her incredible talents as an actor and star, the calming influence she has on the entire movie is fantastic. Shah Rukh talked about working with John, who portrays the adversary in Pathaan, and said it was a pleasure because they were longtime friends. One of the kindest and most polite individuals, the actor said.

An appearance in Pathaan has also been announced by Salman Khan. Shah Rukh was questioned by a fan about what lessons Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Pathaan, might teach him. Very diligent and hands-on with everything, he responded. Far too much fun The action scenes in Pathaan have received a lot of attention ever since the film's intense teaser was released. Shah Rukh talked about filming the action scenes, describing the experience as very lovely to be working with all his friends in Pathaan. The film was partially shot during Covid. Earlier, images of Shah Rukh and Deepika taken on the Spanish film set have been posted online. However, the actor responded, "Yash Raj Studio," when a fan asked him about his favourite place to film the movie.

On January 25 of next year, which falls over the Indian Republic Day weekend, Pathaan will releaas in theatres. The 2023 action-thriller movie is written and directed by Siddharth Anand. It was also produced by Aditya Chopra under his production company, Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone are the film's main actors. After Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, this is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe (2019).



