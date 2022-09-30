Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey passes away due to heart attack at gym in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s body-double, Sagar Pandey, passed away on September 30 due to a sudden heart attack at a gym in Mumbai.

Sagar was rushed to the Suvidha Hospital and was later transferred to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Center Hospital in Jogeshwari. He was declared dead in the afternoon around 2 pm, according to reports.

Famous body double of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Prashant Walde confirmed the news about Sagar’s demise to media sources. He was quoted as saying to sources, “Sagar was working in the gym when he suddenly collapsed. He was immediately taken to Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackerey Trauma Care Municipal Hospital at Jogeshwari East, Mumbai. That’s where he was declared dead.”

Prashant added, “I am quite shocked. He was perfectly fit and healthy. He was too young to pass away. His age must have been around 45-50 years.”

Earlier in April 2020, Sagar Pandey said in an interview that his work had “dried up” since film shoots and events had stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. He added that he used to also earn significantly through stage shows than the film shoots.

Sagar Pandey also revealed during the interview to media sources that he was a bachelor with five brothers, and since he earned the most, he took care of their expenses. Sagar shared that he was originally from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh and that he had come to Mumbai to become an actor.

Sagar played Salman Khan’s double for the first time in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). He later worked in several films including Dabangg (2010), Dabangg 2 (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Tubelight (2017), and Dabangg 3 (2019).

Sagar Pandey noted that he had worked in more than 50 films as Salman’s double.

Sagar’s funeral and last rites are expected to take place in Pratapgarh, according to reports.