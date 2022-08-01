Salman Khan granted a gun license for ‘self-protection’ after he and his father receive death threat

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was issued a firearm licence by the Mumbai police recently, according to media reports. The actor had applied for the licence for self-protection after he received a death threat from members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“Actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms licence after he applied for a weapon licence for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently,” said the Mumbai Police in an official statement.

The actor was granted the licence after following the due process. Reports state that Salman’s criminal records and background were checked and the procedure for the issuance was followed before the police headquarters cleared his file.

Reports state that a senior IPS officer confirmed that the licence was issued after Salman met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar in July. Salman had submitted his application for a firearm soon after he received the death threat.

Salman has also beefed up his security at his house and film sets after the threats, stated sources. He also upgraded his Toyota Land Cruiser and got it fitted with armour and bulletproof glass. Reports stated that the actor was also advised by the police to avoid cycling around Bandra and make fewer public appearances.

The news of Salman seeking a gun license came out when Mumbai police told media sources, "Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office after he recently received a threat letter."

According to reports, the unsigned note with the threat was discovered by the actor's father, Salim Khan on a bench where he regularly sits after his morning jogging. The letter stated that Salman and his father would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead recently. Sources added that Salman received the death threat in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which the actor was one of the accused.