Salman Khan attends rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur’s 42nd birthday celebrations: Reports

Bollywood actor Salman Khan attended his rumoured girlfriend and TV host, Lulia Vantur’s forty-second birthday celebrations on July 24 with his brother Sohail Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and director Sajid Ali.

Lulia posted a video from her birthday celebrations on her Instagram handle, which shows her cutting a birthday cake with Salman and others around her. She captioned the video, “My lovelies, I’m overwhelmed today. It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, family I love, people I count on! Thank u guys for making my birthday so special being there... no plan... just heart... friendship and... fun! My life is better because of u Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we'll make that happen' Thank u all for your messages, love, wishes, for your continuous support and I'm sending lots of love and light to everyone here (sic).”

Salman’s brother-in-law, Aayush also shared a picture from the celebrations on Instagram Stories with the caption, “A very happy birthday to you lulia. May you always keep smiling and spreading happiness (sic).”

Media sources have reported that Salman and Lulia have been dating for a few months, after spotting the duo reportedly arrive at events together. However, they are yet to confirm their relationship officially.

On the work front, Lulia Vantur collaborated with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa for a music video titled Main Chala, featuring Salman and Pragya Jaiswal. Salman’s upcoming releases include Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Aur Kabhi Diwali.