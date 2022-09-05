Watch Salman Khan’s bravado in the much-awaited action thriller Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Superstar Salmaan Khan has completed a stellar run of 34 years in the film industry giving massive blockbuster movies. On August 26 he announced his glorious journey in a heartfelt post in which he thanked his fans. Moreover, in that post, he also gave a glimpse of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. That post revealed Salmaan’s new look in the movie with long hair and bright aviator shades adding to his machismo that left the fans intrigued. However, it did not reveal much about the plot, cast and other details. Now, the actor has shared a one-minute teaser of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on his social media, much to the excitement of his fans who’ve been eagerly waiting to know about the film.

The video shows The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star riding a bike in the dusty valleys of Ladakh amid the lofty mountains under a blazing sun. The climactic music amps the heroism of the actor. The subsequent shots in the video then focus on the signature style quotient of the actor - his statement blue stone bracelet, his prancing walk, swaying messy hair and a nonchalant gaze. As Salman shares the teaser on his social handles, his production house Salman Khan films also shared in putting forth a display of the magnanimous personality of the Ek Tha Tiger star. In the post, Salman also tagged the leading lady in the movie Pooja Hegde, actor Venkatesh Daggubati, dancer, host and dancer Raghav Juyal, and actor Siddharth Nigam amongst many others.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed thriller directed by Farhad Samji. It features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in lead along with a pan-India ensemble cast. One can expect the movie to have all the elements that make a Salman Khan flick high on entertainment, drama, thrill, comedy, and romance. Besides this, Salman is going to have a guest appearance in the upcoming movies Godfather and Pathaan. His future projects include Tiger Zinda Hai 3, No Entry Mein Entry and Kick 2.

The film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated for a release by the end of 2022.

Mail: priyamvada@newindanexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada