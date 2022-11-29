Allu Arjun’s Pushpa dubbed in Russian; to premiere in Moscow on December 01

After creating a buzz in Indian languages, the 2021 action drama film, Pushpa - The Rise, starring Allu Arjun is to be released in Russian on December 8, stated reports. It will follow the film's screening as part of a six-film package that will travel across major Russian cities, including Moscow and St Petersberg, from December 1 to 6.

Sources added that the Russian-dubbed version is making a splash online with fans gushing over the actors mouthing their favourite dialogues in the language. The film will have a star-studded premiere in Moscow on December 1 and in St Petersburg on December 3 in the presence of its lead cast and crew. It will be premiered at the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.

Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, Pushpa -The Rise, which was released post the COVID lockdown as the year 2021 came to a close, was an unqualified success across all the language markets it was screened in. The film narrates the story of the titular character and his rise in the sandalwood smuggling syndicate in Andhra Pradesh. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

The movie was released on December 17, 2021, and went on to gross nearly INR 350 crore at the global box office. A sequel of the film is in the works currently and is reported to be released in theatres in 2023.