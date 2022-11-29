IFFI 2022: Complete list of winners

A closing award ceremony marked the completion of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which had been taking place in Goa since the last nine days. Names of the winners were revealed in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan, and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur. Spanish film I Have Electric Dreams took up the top prize in the Best Film category, and award for the best actors went to Vahid Mobasheri and Daniela Marin Navarro.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Singh Thakur said, “IFFI opened up a nuanced world of cinema for audiences across the region, both young and old, new and festival veterans. We reciprocated our Cannes Country of Honour status by welcoming France as Country of Focus, marking 75 years of diplomatic ties with France and also India celebrating 75 years of India's independence.”

First held in 1952, IFFI has been held annually to provide a common platform for the best cinema at an International level to project the excellence of film art across the world. During the 9-day festival, a total of 280 films from 79 countries were screened. Here are the complete list of winners.

Best Film – I Have Electric Dreams

Best Actor (Female) – Daniela Marin Navarro (for I Have Electric Dreams)

Best Actor (Male) – Vahid Mobasheri (for No End)

Best Director – Nader Saeivar (for No End)

Best Debut Feature Film of a Director – Asimina Proedrou (for Behind the Haystacks)

Special Jury Award – Lav Diaz (for When The Waves Are Gone)

Special Mention To A Debut Feature Film of a Director – Praveen Kandregula (for Cinema Bandi)

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal – Payam Eskandar (for Nargesi)

Indian Film Personality of the Year – Chiranjeevi

