Comic book writer Ken Penders shares Vulture's wings from the unmade Spider-Man 4

The Spider-Man trilogy movies directed by Sam Raimi, featuring Tobey Maguire as the web-slinging superhero are one of the most popular films in the superhero genre. The swan song of the Trilogy titled Spider-Man 3 was released back in 2007 and minted 894 million USD at the box office. According to sources, there was a fourth film in the plans too featuring a villain which appeared in the MCU years later, but the film didn’t happen.

Comic book writer Ken Penders who is known for his work on Archie’s Sonic the Hedgehog comics series shared on Twitter he recently visited some friends of his who were working on the costume for the comic book villain in the film. The character they were working on was ‘Vulture’ which was played by Micheal Keaton in the 2017 film, Spider-Man Homecoming.

The comic book writer also shared pictures of Vulture's wing prototypes and revealed that the role was intended to be played by actor John Malkovich. In follow-up tweets, Ken said that the full body mould of the Vulture was created but he was unable to take a photograph as John's casting was not confirmed.

“Before Tobey & Sam were bid adieu by Sony, work actually had begun on SPIDER-MAN 4. I visited friends who were working on the Vulture's costume intended for actor John Malkovich. Once production shut down, all materials were turned in. I've sat on this for almost 15 years,” he tweeted.

According to media sources, the fourth instalment of the film was scheduled to release sometime in 2011 with Tobey playing the titular character and Sam directing the film. But the movie was cancelled after Sam left the project due to creative differences, leading to the Amazing Spider-Man starring Andrew Garfield.