Kangana Ranaut to headline the sequel to Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi

After Thalaivii, actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen in another Tamil movie. This time, the actress will be essaying the titular role of ‘Chandramukhi’ in the upcoming film, Chandramukhi 2, which will be directed by P Vasu, stated sources. The film's prequel, which was released in 2005, starred superstar Rajinikanth and Jyothika in lead roles.

Chandramukhi was a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu and was also adapted in Hindi in 2007 as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Reports said that in Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will be seen playing the role of a renowned dancer in the king's court. Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will be seen opposite the actress. National award-winning costume designer Neeta Lulla will also be working on the film.

Sources said that Kangana will start shooting the first schedule of the film in the first week of December. The actress will be taking a small break from her second directorial Emergency and the second schedule of Chandramukhi 2 will commence in January after Emergency is wrapped up.

Sources also added that Chandramukhi 2 will be produced by Lyca films, whose most recent release was Ponniyin Selvan 1. Meanwhile, Kangana also has the film Tejas in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot and Noti Binodini in the pipeline.

Kangana made her debut in Tamil-language cinema with the 2008 Jeeva film, Dhaam Dhoom. The film, which was released on August 29, 2008, is a remake of the 1997 Hollywood film, Red Corner. It starred Jayam Ravi in the lead role and had Jayaram, Lakshmi Rai, and Maria Kozhevnikova playing supporting roles.