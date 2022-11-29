If you liked Drishyam 2, here are five other mystery thrillers you might enjoy:

With the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller, Drishyam 2 raking in the moolah at the box office, fans are now in search of other similar films that will have their adrenaline buzzing and their detective hats on.

Originally directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam film series Drishyam starred Mohanlal and Meena, while Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran took up the role of the protagonists in the Hindi remake that was helmed by Sahil Chaudhary. The adapted screenplay was written by Abhishek Pathak and Aamil Keeyan Khan.

If you enjoyed watching the Ajay Devgn or Mohanlal-starrer, then you might like our selection of other Mollywood mystery thrillers that continue to remain gems of Malayalam cinema. From Memories to Anjaam Paadhira, check out our list of hair-raising, exhilarating investigative mysteries below:

Also read: Director Jeethu Joseph reveals why he took seven years to make Drishyam 2 after the prequel

Grandmaster (2012)

This brilliantly crafted thriller is based on Agatha Christie’s detective fiction novel, The ABC Murders, in which the killer appears to be murdering people with alliterative names in the alphabetical order (starting with someone’s name with the initials: AA).

Written and directed by B Unnikrishnan, Grandmaster presents a restrained Mohanlal, who plays the role of a senior IPS officer investigating this series of murders. Priyamani, Narain, and Anoop Menon play supporting roles in this film.

Available on Sun NXT.

Also read: With seven weekends left till New Year's, here are seven epic films for you to watch

Memories (2013)

Another unforgettable, critically acclaimed crime thriller written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Memories saw Prithviraj Sukumaran in one of his best performances as an actor to date. The story revolves around a former star cop who is currently off duty due to his alcoholism, which came as a result of him experiencing intense trauma and personal loss. What follows next is how he is roped in for an investigation where the circumstances of the murder are similar to what he witnessed in the past.

Prithviraj’s riveting performance as the alcoholic cop who redeems himself elevated the film from a good whodunnit to an impactful thriller laced with several emotional undertones. Memories also had actors Meghana Raj, SP Sreekumar, Miya George, Vijayaraghavan, Suresh Krishna, and Rahul Madhav playing crucial roles.

Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai Police (2013)

A psychological thriller with a wildly unexpected twist, Mumbai Police portrays the incidents that unfold after the ACP of Ernakulam gets involved in an accident that results in him suffering partial memory loss, just before he discloses the identity of the person who murdered his best friend.

Written by Bobby-Sanjay and directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Mumbai Police — starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rahman, and Jayasurya — is considered to be an out-of-the-box investigative story that was much ahead of its times.

Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read: Ajay Devgn says, ‘Bollywood needs three or four Drishyams’ after film's success

Anjaam Pathiraa (2020)

Anjaam Pathiraa (which translates to ‘the fifth midnight’) follows a group of sleuths who are assisted by a consultant criminologist to identify an anonymous serial killer that resorts to gruesome means of murder. A technically sound mystery plot with good cinematography and screenplay, the Midhun Manuel Thomas directorial witnessed effective performances by actors Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Jinu Joseph, and Unnimaya Prasad.

Following the resounding success of the film, Midhun announced the making of a sequel titled Aaram Pathiraa (‘the sixth midnight’), the first look of which was released in January 2021.

Available on Sun NXT.

Salute (2022)

Another blockbuster classic that was directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay, Salute stood out in the genre of investigative thrillers for its unusual ending. The film also serves as a redemption story for the protagonist. A sub-inspector, who along with his colleagues and senior officer, put the wrong man behind bars after falsely convicting him of murder. What follows is the portrayal of how the lead tracks the real culprit. Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of the protagonist in this movie with Diana Penty and Saniya Iyappan as co-stars.

Available on SonyLiv.