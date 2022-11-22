Ajay Devgn says, ‘Bollywood needs three or four Drishyams’ after film's success

Ajay will be next seen in Bholaa, which is a remake of the 2019 Tamil-language film, Kaithi

The latest Hindi-language film, Drishyam 2, headlined by Ajay Devgn has brought some much-needed cheer to the beleaguered Bollywood box office with a strong opening worldwide. The film has earned nearly INR 89 crores over its first weekend, stated reports. Bollywood has been undergoing a box-office slump in 2022 and Drishyam 2 has served as a tonic to revive it.

Also read: SS Rajamouli meets Star Wars director JJ Abrams at the Governer’s Award Ceremony in LA

On the topic of the film doing well, Ajay said in an interview, “To talk about tonic, I feel it needs three or four Drishyams -- that is what is required, I hope this is the beginning. The bottom line is all about entertainment. Also, when I watch a film, I really need to enjoy it, whatever the kind of emotion it has. I feel it is not very easy to make entertaining films -- you have to keep the audience engaged for two and a half hours. And audiences have become very smart, so you can't just give them bullshit. Even when you talk about entertainment in commercial cinema, you have to give them something new (sic).”

Drishyam 2, which also stars Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, is a sequel to the 2015 film, Drishyam. Both the Hindi-language films are remakes of the Malayalam-language Drishyam films (2013 and 2021) which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

Talking about his future projects, Ajay said in the interview, “I want to pick up characters who have done great things and made great sacrifices, and people don't know much about them. So, we have two or three scripts that we're working on.”

Also read: The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival kicks off in Goa

Ajay will be next seen in Bholaa, a remake of the 2019 Tamil-language film, Kaithi. The film is being directed by Ajay. Reports said that the movie is in post-production and due for a March 2023 release. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming film, Maidaan, a period biographical soccer film based on the life of the legendary Indian coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The movie also features Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.