Dulquer Salmaan calls role in Chup ‘most experimental one’

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who essayed the role of a serial killer in the psychological crime thriller film Chup: Revenge of The Artist, has called his role in the film the most experimental one for him to date. The film was directed by R Balki, who is known for his movies such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh and Pad Man.

The film, which pays homage to the late director Guru Dutt's film Kaagaz Ke Phool, which was severely panned by the critics when it was released, tells the story of an artist who goes on a killing spree after he gets continuously criticised.

Talking about his character, Dulquer told media sources, “Stepping into the shoes of the serial killer Danny has been the most experimental role to date. Identifying with someone who wreaks havoc across the city murdering critics, the mere thought is frightening. The narrative delves into every layer of a criminal's mind, challenging the viewers' psyche and morality in the process. 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' is not your usual detective drama. The relentless and heart-stopping thriller will amp up your expectations.”

Chup: Revenge of The Artist is a unique narrative supported by great performances and stimulating cinematography. The film is all set to have OTT premiere ZEE5 on November 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Actor Sunny Deol who also starred in the film was quoted as saying, “Essaying the character of IG Arvind Mathur was a terrific experience. It was more like solving a jigsaw puzzle. The movie will be available on ZEE5 in 5 different languages and without revealing much I urge the audience to watch the film. It will leave you wide-eyed with the deception and suspense.”

With Amit Trivedi and Sneha Khanwalkar's melodious tunes and S D Burman's songs in the backdrop, Chup: Revenge of the Artist depicts the cut-throat world of media. The movie will also feature Pooja Bhatt and Saranya Ponvannan in supporting roles and will also witness Amitabh Bachchan essaying a special cameo.