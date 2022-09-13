R Balki on casting actor Dulquer Salmaan for Chup: I wanted a relatively fresh face for Hindi Cinema

Filmmaker R Balki recently unveiled the teaser of his upcoming thriller, Chup: The Revenge of The Artist, which stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Balki opened up on casting Dulquer for the film. The director revealed that he wanted someone who was relatively a new face for Hindi Cinema.

“For Chup, I was lucky to have someone super talented, a superstar in one half of the country, who speaks Hindi as if it’s his mother tongue and who can be a terrific discovery for the other half of the country. I wanted a relatively fresh face for Hindi cinema with the acting muscle of a veteran and then I found Dulquer,” says the director.

Balki also shares that he narrated the film to the Salute actor on Zoom during the lockdown, “and that was it. We met for 30 minutes or so in Cochin and then directly on the set. I never even had to do a reading or a workshop with him.”

Meanwhile, Dulquer has been seen portraying diverse roles in films like Kurup, Hey Sinamika, Salute, and the most recent Sita Ramam.

Chup is R Balki’s debut in the genre of thriller. And apart from Dulquer, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt among others. Apart from Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.