R. Balki's 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' teaser unveiled

The teaser of R. Balki's thriller film Chup was unveiled on Saturday on the occasion of filmmaker and actor Guru Dutt's birth anniversary.

The teaser is an ode to Guru Dutt, who received a barrage of criticism for his iconic film Kaagaz Ke Phool.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, Scam: 1992 star Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt, who made a comeback with the Netflix series Bombay Begums.

The movie is directed by R Balki and produced by Gauri Shinde, Hope Filmmakers and Pen Studios.

The teaser opens with Dulquer's character making art out of newspaper cuttings and gifting a bouquet of paper-cut flowers to Shreya's character before the premise spirals into a dark web of thrill and mystery, and speaks about the revenge of an artist.

The actors of the film have also shared the teaser on their social media. Dulquer Salmaan shared the teaser on his Instagram with the caption "You are an aspiration and inspiration to us all, here’s to you #GuruDutt ji! #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist (sic)"

Commenting on the occasion of the teaser release, R Balki, said in a statement, "Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool is one of the many films that is seen as iconic today but was strongly criticised when it was released. Should we be more sensitive to an artist's work or should the artists be less sensitive about what is being written about their work? (sic)"

For Balki, who has written the original story for the film, Chup is his debut in the genre of blood and kills. A thriller of global significance, the movie is being conceptually touted as the first of its kind in the world.

The screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. The director of photography is Vishal Sinha and Amit Trivedi has composed the music.

