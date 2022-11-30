Oscars to live telecast all 23 categories of the awards in the 2023 ceremony

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will live telecast all 23 categories of the Oscars 2023, after receiving criticism for only showing live some categories in the 2022 ceremony to save time, stated sources. Bill Kramer, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences told sources that the event next year will feature all the categories after eight of them were removed from the 2022 award ceremony.

The categories which were cut from the telecast included original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short, and sound.

“We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way,” Bill told media sources.

Bill Kramer succeeded Dawn Hudson as the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in October 2021. According to sources, Bill was chosen as the CEO by a unanimous vote in June 2021. He has acknowledged that he has had numerous conversations about bringing the eight categories back to the live broadcast. He was earlier quoted as saying, “We are thrilled to be in a position to execute that.”

The 95th edition of the Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with Jimmy Kimmel as the host. It will be telecast live on ABC.