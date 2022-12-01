Rajinikanth watches AR Rahman’s VR directional Le Musk

Superstar Rajinikanth recently watched the upcoming virtual reality thriller film, Le Musk, which has been directed and co-produced by music maestro AR Rahman. According to sources, the film premiered at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival. The music composer took to his Instagram and Twitter handles on Wednesday to share pictures of Rajinikanth watching the film. The images feature the actor wearing VR headsets while watching the movie. Rahman captioned the post, “Check who is watching @lemuskxperience.”

Many fans of the actor took to the comment section to comment on the actor’s style. One fan tweeted, “Style comes naturally to superstar Rajinikanth.” Another user wrote, “This man is full of style. Whatever he does (sic).”

According to sources, Le Musk is marketed as a virtual reality-enhanced cinematic sensory experience with integrated motion, music, and scent. It centres on heiress and musician, Juliet Merdinian, who, 20 years after becoming an orphan, searches for the men who altered her destiny using only one strong memory: their scent.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2022 Tamil-language action drama, Annaatthe, which was directed by Siva. The film was released in theatres on November 4, 2021, and also starred Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh and Soori in pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil-language film, Jailer. The film which is being helmed by Nelson also features Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan and Shiva Rajkumar in important roles. According to sources, Jailer will be released in April 2023. The actor is also gearing up for the re-release of his iconic 2002 film Baba, which will be released on December 12 on the occasion of the star’s birthday.