'Nobody was taking me for such films,' Shah Rukh wants to do action dramas for the next 10 years

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The Aanand L Rai directorial was released in 2018 and ever since, Shah Rukh has been away from the silver screen. The romantic comedy opened to mixed reviews from critics and while the VFX was appreciated, the storyline and the acting failed to impress the audience.

Now, SRK is all set to make a bang-on comeback with the action drama Pathaan. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

SRK opened up about the film in an interview with Deadline and revealed his plan to work on action thrillers for the next 10 years, to say the least. He aspires to do "over-the-top kind of action films" like Mission Impossible.

He further shared that prior to Pathaan, he was not being offered such films. While the actor has done grey characters and thriller roles, in the Siddharth Anand directorial, we will see SRK fight the bad guys.

"I’ve never done an action film, I’ve done really sweet love stories, I’ve done some social dramas, I’ve done some bad guys, but nobody was taking me for action. I’m 57 years old, and I thought for the next years I have to do action films," he told the media portal.

Other than Pathaan, Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the works. He recently concluded the Saudi Arabi schedule for the film. Dunki marks SRK's first collaboration with Hirani.