Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli take daughter Vamika to the beach, latter shares the cutest photo

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle today and shared a photo with his daughter Vamika which has sent the internet into a mush meltdown. In the said photo, Virat and his wifey-actress Anushka Sharma can be seen holding Vamika while she's walking at the beach.

Against a picturesque background, the family has posed for the cutest click. In the caption, Virat thanked God for all the good things in his life and shared that he asks for nothing but his blessings. Many celebrities like Mallika Dua, Aparshakti Khurana and Ishaan Khatter reacted to the photo.

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier this week, Virat and Anushka were in the news for the religious trip they took to Vrindavan where they donated blankets in an ashram.

Anushka and Virat had flown to Dubai to ring in New Year 2023. They shared photos from the vacay on Instagram but skipped revealing their daughter Vamika's face. For the unversed, Anushka and Virat refrain from sharing their daughter's photos online and have even requested the paps to respect the little ones' privacy.